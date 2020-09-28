Cynthia Gross, who was best known for many years in the West Hartford community for her kindness, unmatched hospitality, selflessness, patience, and exquisite taste, died Sept. 26, 2020 at the age 99. As a talented homemaker, Cynthia mastered the arts of knitting, gourmet cooking, baking, cake decorating, and flower arranging. As a talented knitter, who continued knitting into her late 90s, she produced elaborate fair isle and argyle sweaters for her grandchildren and her friends' grandchildren and baby blankets and "throw blankets." She baked and decorated elaborate multi-tiered cakes for family weddings, and her treats for the children were locally famous. In the stoic New England tradition, she valued simplicity, subscribed to the concept that "Less is more," and despite living comfortably, she always preferred to be humble and "understated" rather than showy in the way that she lived and dressed. As such, she decorated using mostly beiges and cream colors. A Hartford native, Cynthia was born June 3, 1921. Her family moved to Jersey City and Manhattan, and then returned to Connecticut, lived on Ardmore Road and she attended Hall High. She met Robert ("Bob") Gross Sr. at a Confirmation Dance at the Emmanuel Synagogue, and they married seven years later at Beth Israel Synagogue after he enlisted to join the Air Force in World War II. Before and during the war, Cynthia worked at G. Fox & Co., where she befriended many coworkers who ultimately became the couple's lifelong friends. Bob returned as a war hero after flying 33 combat missions over Europe, and they moved to Edgewood Street and started a family, ultimately having three sons. As the family grew, they moved to Sequin Road, where Cynthia and Bob generously welcomed a succession of additional relatives into their home with unflagging family commitment. Cynthia tirelessly cared for these relatives. The first was Cynthia's father, Zelek Max, who had suffered a stroke. Then came Simon Weber ("Uncle Chopsy"), and then Aunt Sarah (Rothman). Years later, Cynthia and Bob moved from Sequin Road to Ironwood Road. When Bob's Aunt Fan (Daniels) moved from Cape Cod to St. Mary's Home in West Hartford and lived there for five years, Cynthia visited her daily, bringing her food she liked and providing good company. And when Cynthia's older sister, Evelyn Marholin, was unable to continue living alone in Florida, Cynthia and Bob welcomed her into their home; Evelyn stayed for many years before eventually moving to Duncaster, where Cynthia visited her daily, often twice daily. Cynthia was always athletic, having taught local kids to swim, and took pride in teaching her children and even her grandchildren to ride two-wheelers. Active in the community, Cynthia was elected President of the Hebrew Home's Women's Auxiliary in 1956. She was a member of the Devorah Society within Hadassah. For years, she was active in the annual Strawberry Festival. Cynthia (Max) Gross was predeceased by Robert H. Gross, Sr., her husband of 73 years, and her siblings, Evelyn Marholin, and Sydney Max. She leaves her sons Andrew Gross and his wife Donna of Bloomfield; Robert Gross, Jr. and his wife Karen of West Simsbury, and Sigmund Wissner-Gross and his wife Elizabeth of Great Neck, NY; her eight beloved grandchildren and their spouses and partners: Sarah Gross Petras and William Petras, David Gross and Dana Slater, Robert Gross III and Sarah Quish, Peter and Kim Gross, Alex Wissner-Gross and Tim Sullivan, Zach Wissner-Gross and Randi Goldman, Philip Gross, and Mitchell Gross. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Sophia, Benjamin, Natalie, Oliver, Lucy, Wyatt, Callie, and Julian. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth Israel or to a favorite charity
