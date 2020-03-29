|
|
Traverse City - Cindy K. Gould, 83, of Traverse City, MI, formerly of New Britain, CT, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early Monday morning, March 23, 2020 at Munson's Hospice House. Born September 27, 1936 in New Britain, CT; she was the daughter of the late Albert and Olive (Keller) Kall. On April 2, 1966, she married the love of her life, Ralph G. Gould. In their 45 years together, they built a beautiful marriage and loving home. Cindy was a longtime member of Faith Reformed Church and was grateful for the Faith Family who prayed, sent notes and visited her during her time of illness. Cindy will best be remembered by her gift of servanthood. A quiet and gentle spirit, she led by example. From her homemaking days to many years as an executive secretary to volunteering at Munson, to teaching vacation bible school, to hosting small study groups in her home, she left a legacy of love, prayer, and faith. In addition, Cindy was a great listener, a devoted wife, a nurturing mother and an involved grandmother. Her granddaughters fondly remember the countless hours spent playing Barbies, doing art projects, baking and reading stories together. One of Cindy's favorite scripture verses which became her life verse was Romans 12:9-10. "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." Cindy is survived by her children: Robin (Steve) Fouch of Traverse City; Douglas (Sheri) Gould of Lawrenceville, NJ; Cheryl (Skip) Neumann of Jewitt City, CT; Gordon Gould of Las Vegas, NV and Alicia Poelman of Clinton, CT; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Allyn (Marti) Kall of Plainville, CT and Brian (Aafje) Kall of Sarasota, FL. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gould. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral. Instead, we will honor her on her birthday in September with a small, graveside ceremony and the interment of both her and Ralph's ashes. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider: Faith Reformed Church 1139 E. Front St. Traverse City, MI 49686 We would like to thank Munson's Hospice House staff: Shannon, Wendy, Heidi, Patti, Linda, Nadine, Mark, Jeannie, Melissa, Loretta, Natalie, Angie, MaryAnn, Tammy (The Singing One), Taryn, and James. Your compassionate care, your love, and your friendship was something we will cherish and remember always! Share a memory of Cynthia at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. Cynthia and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020