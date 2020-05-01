Teddy and Aaron,



We were saddened to hear about the passing of Cindy. It was a nice to have her as a neighbor and a co-worker with the Town of Berlin. Cindy was a strong advocate for the Berlin VNA and the care of residents in our community. It was a pleasure to work with her on the Friends of the Berlin VNA board. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to you and her extended family.



Tina and Dan Doyle

Tina Doyle