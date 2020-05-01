Cynthia (Cahill) Kuehn, 69, of Kensington, wife of Theodore "Ted" Kuehn, passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. A New Britain native, daughter of the late William and Madeline (Vitale) Cahill, she lived in Kensington since 1971. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1968, she received her Nurse's Degree (RN) from Capital Community College. Cynthia worked at the Hartford Visiting Nurses Association and later at the Berlin VNA as Clinical Supervisor for the Town of Berlin for 15 years, retiring in 2018. She was a member of St. Paul Church in Kensington and the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department and former Ambulance Service. Besides her husband Ted, she leaves a son, Aaron Kuehn of Concord, NC; four brothers, William Cahill of Kensington; Mark Cahill and his wife Jean of Plainville; Ronald Cahill and his wife Lori of Meriden; and Allen Cahill and his wife Shirley of Bristol; two sisters, Tammy Kowalski and her husband Dodd of Newington; and Alice Levesque and her husband Emil of East Hampton; a sister-in-law, Maryann Cahill of Bristol; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by a brother, David Cahill. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Church in Kensington at a future date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Humane Society, Rusell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 . Carlson funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.