FL- Cynthia "Cindy" Lindstrom Braheney, 63, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on June 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Dr. Richard Lindstrom and the late Lois Lindstrom and was born in New Britain, CT on Feb. 20, 1956. Cindy was a 1973 graduate from E.O. Smith High School in Storrs, CT. Her early career was as dental assistant, but over the years she became more involved in the firefighting/paramedic profession. In 1993, she became the first female firefighter/paramedic for the town of Wallingford CT, retiring in 2000. Prior to moving to Florida in 2017, Cindy was a resident of Meriden and Cromwell, CT. She is survived by her two sons Christopher Busse and wife Jennifer of Ashford, CT, and Nicholas Busse and wife Barbara of West Hartford, CT, as well as a daughter Heather Arvanitis and husband Mike of Hollywood, FL. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Zachary, Kierra, Mikie, Mikaela, and Harriet, all of whom she greatly loved and enjoyed. She is also survived by her father and two sisters, Linda Lindstrom of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. and Donna Lindstrom of East Hampton, CT. There will be no services at this time. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 5, 2019