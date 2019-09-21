Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Cathedral Church
1551 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Cathedral Church
1551 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Cynthia Lorraine Barlow


1944 - 2019
Cynthia Lorraine Barlow Obituary
Cynthia Lorraine (Scott) Barlow, surrounded by her beloved children earned her wings, Saturday September 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with heart and kidney disease. She was born on July 12, 1944, a lifelong resident of Hartford, CT. "Hiddy" as she was often referred to by family and friends leaves to cherish her memories, her four daughters Jamaz Barlow-Pettiford (Allan) of East Hartford, Stacey Barlow-Green of Washington DC, Shawnda Barlow and Susan Barlow-Pruitt (Carlton), of Hartford, a son George Tico Barlow of Thompson, CT, two sisters, Rosalind Scott Bell Wilcox (Jack) of Hartford, Laura Hunter of Maryland, one brother, Frank Scott of Lewiston, ME, 3 sisters-in love, Charlotte Jones, Janice Richards, and Aurice Barlow, one brother-in-love, Richard Barlow, life-time devoted friends Carol (Cole) McBride and Johnny Jones, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents James and Barbara Scott, a brother James Scott Jr., former husband, George Barlow, Sr., and son Brian Earl Scott. Visitation will take place at 10:00 to 11:00, Monday, September 23, 2019 at the First Cathedral Church 1551 Blue Hills Ave Bloomfield, CT, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00. The repass will be held immediately after the funeral at the American Legion 2121 Main Street, Hartford CT. The family would like to thank, Hartford Hospital Dialysis Department, Dr. Mary Windels, Dr. Scott Benson, Dr. Andrew Feingold, Dr. Susan Witkowski, and The Greater Hartford ADA Transit Drivers for their kindness and compassionate care of our mother. To leave a message of comfort for the Barlow family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
