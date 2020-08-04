1/
Cynthia M. Budaj
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia M. Budaj, 84, of Wethersfield passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She leaves her three sons, Mark of Nantucket, Stephen and his wife Colleen of Wethersfield, and Matthew and wife Jennifer of Wethersfield. She leaves six grandchildren: Danielle, Kristina, Summer, Sydney, Aidan, and Marek. She leaves two sisters, Judith Murning and husband Thomas of Wethersfield and Penney DeGray and husband Terry of Marlborough, sister in law Barbara McGuenness of Lake George, NY, and several nieces, nephews and close friends. Cynthia was active with the Wethersfield Soccer Club as treasurer for many years, worked as a librarian at the Wethersfield Public Library and Silas Deane Middle School, and was an avid LA Dodgers fan. A private graveside service for family members will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill CT. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wethersfield Dollars for Scholars.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved