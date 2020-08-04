Cynthia M. Budaj, 84, of Wethersfield passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She leaves her three sons, Mark of Nantucket, Stephen and his wife Colleen of Wethersfield, and Matthew and wife Jennifer of Wethersfield. She leaves six grandchildren: Danielle, Kristina, Summer, Sydney, Aidan, and Marek. She leaves two sisters, Judith Murning and husband Thomas of Wethersfield and Penney DeGray and husband Terry of Marlborough, sister in law Barbara McGuenness of Lake George, NY, and several nieces, nephews and close friends. Cynthia was active with the Wethersfield Soccer Club as treasurer for many years, worked as a librarian at the Wethersfield Public Library and Silas Deane Middle School, and was an avid LA Dodgers fan. A private graveside service for family members will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill CT. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wethersfield Dollars for Scholars.



