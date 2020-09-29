Cynthia M. Gross, a leading figure in the West Hartford community for nearly a century, died September 26, 2020 at the age of 99. Cynthia dedicated her long life to the loving care and selfless attention of others, including her devoted husband of 73 years, Robert ("Bob") Gross, her three sons and numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends. Cynthia provided critical support in the development of the Gross Paper Company, and together with Bob she was an important force in the development of West Hartford. She was called upon to serve as President of the Hebrew Home's Women's Auxiliary in 1956 and as a member of the Devorah Society within Hadassah. For years, she was active in the annual Strawberry Festival. Cynthia gave tirelessly of her time and resources. Through much of her life, she generously welcomed into her home and personally cared for numerous infirm relatives. Even into her 90s, she cared daily for her ailing sister, Evelyn. She was equally generous with her friends, often making surprise visits to those in need with gifts and loving support. Few escaped her attention. Across New England, she remembered even passing acquaintances from restaurants and shops, refusing to leave until she had asked after them and their families. Cynthia excelled at every skill to which she applied herself. She became a master knitter and gourmet chef. She knit complex garments for relatives and friends into her late 90s, powering through serious health challenges to do so. She prepared elaborate cakes for family weddings and her kitchen became locally famous for her delectable treats, which she shared widely. Always immaculately turned out, Cynthia delighted in understated elegance and deplored ostentation. In her beautifully curated home, she enjoyed sharing the stories of the loved ones associated with each object she displayed. She entertained into her last year, delighting guests with her warmth and humility. At all times, Cynthia retained her positive outlook, always characterizing her guests, as well as the people and places she visited, as "marvelous." Cynthia was born in Hartford on June 3, 1921. She moved with her family to Jersey City and Manhattan before returning to Connecticut, eventually settling on Ardmore Road and attending Hall High. She met Bob at a Confirmation Dance at the Emmanuel Synagogue, and they married seven years later at Beth Israel Synagogue after he enlisted to join the Air Force in World War II. Before and during the war, Cynthia worked at G. Fox & Co. in Hartford, where she befriended many coworkers who ultimately became the couple's lifelong friends. After the War, she and Bob moved to Edgewood Street and then Sequin Road as their family grew. In retirement, they moved to Ironwood Road, which became the hub of Cynthia's legendary hospitality. To facilitate the long-term preservation of information about Cynthia and her life, please send any stories, photos, or other memories to her grandson, Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross, at alexwg@post.harvard.edu.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store