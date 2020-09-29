1/1
Cynthia M. Gross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia M. Gross, a leading figure in the West Hartford community for nearly a century, died September 26, 2020 at the age of 99. Cynthia dedicated her long life to the loving care and selfless attention of others, including her devoted husband of 73 years, Robert ("Bob") Gross, her three sons and numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends. Cynthia provided critical support in the development of the Gross Paper Company, and together with Bob she was an important force in the development of West Hartford. She was called upon to serve as President of the Hebrew Home's Women's Auxiliary in 1956 and as a member of the Devorah Society within Hadassah. For years, she was active in the annual Strawberry Festival. Cynthia gave tirelessly of her time and resources. Through much of her life, she generously welcomed into her home and personally cared for numerous infirm relatives. Even into her 90s, she cared daily for her ailing sister, Evelyn. She was equally generous with her friends, often making surprise visits to those in need with gifts and loving support. Few escaped her attention. Across New England, she remembered even passing acquaintances from restaurants and shops, refusing to leave until she had asked after them and their families. Cynthia excelled at every skill to which she applied herself. She became a master knitter and gourmet chef. She knit complex garments for relatives and friends into her late 90s, powering through serious health challenges to do so. She prepared elaborate cakes for family weddings and her kitchen became locally famous for her delectable treats, which she shared widely. Always immaculately turned out, Cynthia delighted in understated elegance and deplored ostentation. In her beautifully curated home, she enjoyed sharing the stories of the loved ones associated with each object she displayed. She entertained into her last year, delighting guests with her warmth and humility. At all times, Cynthia retained her positive outlook, always characterizing her guests, as well as the people and places she visited, as "marvelous." Cynthia was born in Hartford on June 3, 1921. She moved with her family to Jersey City and Manhattan before returning to Connecticut, eventually settling on Ardmore Road and attending Hall High. She met Bob at a Confirmation Dance at the Emmanuel Synagogue, and they married seven years later at Beth Israel Synagogue after he enlisted to join the Air Force in World War II. Before and during the war, Cynthia worked at G. Fox & Co. in Hartford, where she befriended many coworkers who ultimately became the couple's lifelong friends. After the War, she and Bob moved to Edgewood Street and then Sequin Road as their family grew. In retirement, they moved to Ironwood Road, which became the hub of Cynthia's legendary hospitality. To facilitate the long-term preservation of information about Cynthia and her life, please send any stories, photos, or other memories to her grandson, Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross, at alexwg@post.harvard.edu.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Ricketts
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will never forget our dinners together and the amazing stories of your life.
Donna Buttler and Mark Ricketts
Friend
September 28, 2020
Cynthia was an outstanding woman: personality, bright and many talents. She and Bob made a great pair. They put-up peaches from the farm every year and shared with us. We will never forget!May all your good memories sustain you at this sad time. Lila and Ted Madfis
Lila-Ted Madfis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved