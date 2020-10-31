Cynthia Marie Sheldon, 63, of North Kingstown, RI, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI. Born September 28, 1957 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Richard and Helen (Field) Sheldon of Manchester, CT, Cindy grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School in 1975. She then attended Brown University and received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics in 1979. Cindy was employed as a property/casualty actuary and recently marked 40 years of service with the Metropolitan Insurance Company in RI. She was also an active member of East Greenwich United Methodist Church. In her free time, Cindy enjoyed biking and skiing, and more recently, golfing and sailing. She took part in bicycling tours in Europe and throughout North America, and for many years took regular ski trips to Killington Mountain in VT. She was formerly part of a crew team that sailed out of Newport, RI. Cindy was a lifelong and passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox. Ever a warm and generous person, Cindy was loved by friends and family and will be greatly missed. Besides her parents, Cindy is survived by her siblings, Karen E. Sheldon and her companion Kenneth Vasalonus of Willington, CT, Steven R. Sheldon of Manchester, CT, Nancy J. Sheldon and her husband, Randy Baltz of South Windsor, CT, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com