Cindy (Sieklucki/Brescia) O'Neill of Glastonbury passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on June 12, 2020. Born August 10, 1963 to Richard and Ann (Milano) Sieklucki, Cindy grew up in Wethersfield graduating from Wethersfield High School in 1981. She attended Maine College of Art in Portland, Maine and Manchester Community College. She remained in Wethersfield, where she raised her four sons before moving to Glastonbury in 2008. Cindy held a variety of jobs. She worked in insurance and was a bartender. Cindy owned and operated Piece of Cake bakery in Old Wethersfield for a number of years. Her most recent job was being an Art teacher at Opportunity Works Connecticut where she shared her talents for art with challenged adults. She loved to talk about her "kids" that she worked with, remembering their birthdays and teaching them her favorite songs. They held a special place in her heart. Cindy had many interests and talents. She loved her dogs, most especially Jake and Angus, the great dane and the chocolate lab. She had such fond memories and spoke of them often. Gardening, cooking, making quilts, making handmade gifts for family and friends and decorating are just a few of her many talents. Every gift Cindy gave had her special touch added to it. If you were lucky enough to receive one of her homemade creations, you were truly blessed. From quilts to Ragged Ann and Andy dolls, Cindy put her love into everything she made and they are treasured gifts. She won various awards for her pies and her cakes and cookies were legendary. Cindy loved the Beatles, Robert DeNiro and the Yankees, especially Derek Jeter. When Cindy gave a party, it was one that was memorable. Her Christmas parties were especially loved and it gave her such pleasure to see her friends and family happy. Hawks Nest Beach was her home away from home and she made lifelong friends and memories there. It's where she spent some of her happiest times. Her spirit will remain at Hawks Nest forever. Family was important to Cindy as well as the many friends she considered family. Known as "Cinderella" to many, Cindy never forgot anyone she met and there wasn't a birthday she hadn't committed to memory. These were important to her and she made everyone feel special. She celebrated their successes and mourned their failures. She was always there to help or lend support. Cindy was loved by many and will be missed terribly. Cindy was especially proud of having four sons. In addition to her sons, Daniel Brescia and his partner Shelly West of Rocky Hill, Zack Brescia of Wethersfield, Jack O'Neill of Vail, Colorado and Kevin O'Neill of Glastonbury, she leaves two sisters, Brenda Sieklucki of Amston and Debbie Balsamo of Torrington, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. There are no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at her home at 580 Griswold St. Glastonbury on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 12 to 4. It is being held outside and friends can drop in whenever it's convenient during those hours. Donations can be made in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice. Please consider being an organ donor in her honor. For online condolences please visit www.mulyanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.