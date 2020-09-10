Cyprian Louis, 51, of East Hartford, CT transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Cyprian was born in St. Michael, Barbados West Indies to Joseph Charles and Veronica Cummins. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 2:00PM-3:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Louis family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com