Cyprien Chasse
Cyprien "Dick" Chasse, age 88, widower of Anne Chasse, passed away August 5, 2020 at Francis Hospital. He was born in Grand Isle, Maine, the 4th child of Thaddie and Eva Chasse. He and his late wife, Anne, made their home in East Hartford for over 60 years. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War. In his retirement, he called the Bingo games at St Isaac's church and at the Army and Navy Club in Manchester. He is survived by one brother, John and his wife Bertha of St. David, Maine; four sisters, Rena Hardy of Calhoun, Georgia, Ramona Clavette of Wolcott, Julia Smith and her husband Clayton of South Prince George, Virginia and Loretta Clavette, his caretaker, and her husband Lucien Clavette of East Hartford. He was predeceased by three brothers, Clayton, Raymond and Milford and by two sisters Doria Rose and Rita Chasse. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at St. Mary Home in West Hartford for their care and compassion over the past seven months. Burial with Military Honors will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Assoc. of Ct (alz.org/ct) Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home of East Hartford are assisting the family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Loretta , So very sorry to read about your brother's passing. I am sending you prayers , hugs and love....i think of you and Lucien frequently......hopefully beautiful memories will sustain you...., although difficult losing a sibling.
Susan Tukey
Friend
