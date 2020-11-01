1/1
Cyr A. Fournier
Cyr A. Fournier, 88, of Coventry and a longtime former resident of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Helen (McCarty) Fournier. He was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Armand and Irene (Cyr) Fournier. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from American Cyanamid in Wallingford. Cyr was also a member of the Southington Police Auxiliary for 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post #72. He coached little league and midget football and was an avid golfer and bowler and he was in the National Senior Olympics of bowling. In addition to his wife Helen, he leaves a son Craig Fournier and wife Kathy of Coventry, a daughter Sally Sykie of Gillmanton, NH; his three grandchildren Simmone Fournier and husband Robert Turton III, Craig Fournier Jr. and wife Danielle, and David Sykie Jr. He also leaves a sister Armande Michaud of Canada and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law David Sykie and a sister Rita Corriveau. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 12noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 10am-12noon. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
NOV
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
