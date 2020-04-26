|
Cyril S. "Scotty" Hutchison, 85, passed away April 11, 2020 in Windsor. Born July 20, 1934 in Dundee, Scotland, and was a fixture at the Rock Cats and the Hartford Whalers where he sold programs. He was an avid soccer fan. He is survived by his son, David Hutchison and his wife Kathleen, his grandson, John Hutchison and his wife Janice, his grandson, David Hutchison, his grandson, his son, Bruce Hutchison, his brother Francis Weymss and family and friends in Dundee, Scotland. A private service will be held in Dundee, Scotland at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020