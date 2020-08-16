1/1
D. Alice Szczesniak
1929 - 2020
D. Alice Szczesniak, 90, of Harwinton, CT passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the cherished wife of the late Waldemar P. Szczesniak. Alice was born November 9, 1929, in Torrington, CT, the daughter of George and Flora (Richards) Brown. She loved nature, flowers, laughing, and giving away her painted pumpkins and molasses cookies. She is survived by four children, John Szczesniak and his wife Cindi of Troy, NY, Bruce Szczesniak and his wife Laura of Harwinton, CT, Diana Scalzi and her husband Fred of Naugatuck, CT, and Susan Alender and her husband Ken of Harwinton, CT; seven grandchildren, Lindy Brady, Rebecca Scalzi, Sarah Alender, Anthony Scalzi, Camber Szczesniak, Kathleen Szczesniak, and Isabel Szczesniak; one sister, Martha Weik of Canton, CT, and one sister-in-law, Lillian Grimmer; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregiver Salifu Mohammed for making her laugh every day over the past seven years. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Brown and George Brown, and one sister, Betty Bertine. Private funeral services have been entrusted to Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone. Condolences may be sent to Alice's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
