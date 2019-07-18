Dail L. Martinelli, 60, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. Dail was born on March 21, 1959 in Bristol and was the son of the late Marino and Betty (Trepanier) Martinelli. Dail was a lifelong Bristol resident and attended Bristol Central High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending hockey and baseball games with his children, and making Italian wine and sausage. Dail grew up vacationing on the beach in Old Saybrook and shared the love of the shore with his children. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. Dail is survived by his son: Anthony Martinelli and his wife Laura of Bristol; his daughter Christina Martinelli of Newington; his two sisters: Marina Swanson and her husband Bob of Trumbull, Gloria Robertson and her husband Ken of Bristol; several nieces and nephews; and his grand-dogs: Heidi and Bocephus. A prayer service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Friends and family may call on Saturday between the hours of 9 AM and 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anthony and Christina wish to continue to share their dad's love of baseball with the children in the town he lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Dail Martinelli to Forestville Little League to P.O. Box 9142, Forestville, CT 06011. Please visit Dail's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019