Daisy M. McBride, Age 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana after a long battle with cancer. Daisy was born in Hartford, CT on October 28, 1966. She grew up in Farmington, CT and attended schools in Farmington, Goodwin Technical High School in New Britain, and graduated from Farmington High School with the class of 1985. She also attended CT Culinary Institute where she developed her unique gift for cooking and baking. Daisy raised her family in Plainville, CT. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with her family and her animals, gardening, and traveling to many different places. Over the years her favorite destination was Hawaii. Daisy is survived by her three children: Amber Godin of American Fork, UT, Matthew Godin of CT, and Mariah Godin (Ron Martinez) of Newington, CT, her 4 grandchildren Dakota, Kai, Izabel, and Dalis, and her adorable fur-baby, a yorkie named Bob Marley. She is also survived by her mother, Marjorie McBride Delaney, and sister, Aida McBride, both of Windsor Locks, CT, a niece Amanda McBride of NJ, her uncle and aunt James and Alma McBride of Bullard, TX, her ex-husband, Wade Godin of Berlin, CT, and Timothy Lennick, her partner of the last 8 years in Bozeman, MT. Daisy was predeceased by her grandmother, Elda M. McBride of Houston, TX, and her stepfather, Walter Delaney Sr. of Windsor Locks, CT. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021.



