Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Rehoboth Church of God
1170 Blue Hills Ave
Bloomfield, CT
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
Daisy May (Williams) Thomas


1928 - 2019
Daisy May (Williams) Thomas Obituary
Daisy May Thomas, 91, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 32 years of the late Leman Norris Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Lime Hall, St. Ann, Jamaica, West Indies on March 20, 1928, daughter of the late James and Rebecca (Lowers) Williams, she was raised in St. Ann and was a graduate of Lime Hall Primary School. She leaves to mourn her passing five children, Rosalind Coltherst-Smallhorne, Beris G. Thomas and his wife Althea, and Nordia Ralph all of East Hartford, Lenroy Thomas of Dallas, TX, and Elsa Whyte and her husband Reginald of Jamaica; a daughter-in-law, Paulette Williams of Long Island, NY; a sister, Vinelda Williams of Jamaica; seven grandchildren, Rodroy Thomas, Delmar Richards and his wife Melissa, Fena Parris and her husband Nesbert, Kerry-Ann Thomas, Tabetha B.R. Hylton and her husband Phillip, Wyndell Whyte and his wife Joudian, Delano "Tony" Thomas; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Hopeton Williams; two brothers, Leslie Williams and Jerant Williams; and two sisters, Josephine Folks and Louise Henry. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10:30 a.m., at the Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 23, 10 a.m., at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
