Dale A. Busque

Dale A. Busque Obituary
Dale A. Busque, 87, of Andover, CT passed away at home on November 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Augusta, Maine he moved to East Hartford, CT where he met his best friend, love of his life and wife of 70 years Lorraine (Ouellette) Busque. Dale was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather; he will be forever missed by his family. Dale was predeceased by his eldest son D. Keith Busque. Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Kyle K. Busque and his wife Patricia of Vernon, Ct and Keven J. Busque and his wife Diane of Manchester, CT, Kathryn Busque Neville and her husband John Sarnik, of Andover, CT. Dale also leaves behind 9 grandchildren; Ryan, Michelle, Cassandra, Julie, Kelly, Kacey, John, Kyra and Katelyn and 10 great grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. The family would like to thank the many people from ECHN Home Hospice for all the support, dedication, kindness they gave while taking care of Dale and for making the end of his life as comfortable as possible. Memorial Donations may be made to . The family will have a private memorial service for Dale.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
