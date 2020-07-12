Dale Bruce Duncan, 72, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband and best friend of Sharon (D'Onofrio) Duncan, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Dale was born in Hartford on November 4, 1947. He is the son of the late James and Frances (Chasse) Duncan. Dale was employed by the MDC retiring as a superintendent after 39 years of dedicated service. While at MDC, Dale was affectionately nicknamed "Squonker" by his co-workers. Whether by himself or with the company of his grandchildren, Dale enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He would spend hours there, always finding something to do and there was always something to teach his grandchildren. Dale was his grandchildren's biggest fan, always attending their hockey and baseball games and gymnastics meets, eagerly cheering them on and extremely proud of each one. Dale and Sharon shared a wonderful relationship, they were always together. They loved taking their daily rides, being in the company of family and friends or just spending quiet time at home. They enjoyed their time together at the Cape appreciating everything the Cape has to offer. They also enjoyed their Cape trips with their friends Tommy and Aggie. Dale truly enjoyed the long lasting relationships he made over the years, from his friends at MDC that he still stayed in contact with, his "breakfast crew" at Chimirri's and as of late his friendly telephone chats with friends. Dale was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Dale was a good and kind hearted man who would do anything for anyone he knew, he believed in living life to the fullest. His infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife of 45 years, Dale is survived by his daughters, Karen Orefice of Wethersfield and Traci-Lyn Fox and her husband Brian of Glastonbury, his cherished grandchildren, Christopher James Fox, Nicholas Duncan Fox and Riley-Ann Fox. He also leaves his nephews Lenny Labrun and his wife Stacey, Scott Labrun and niece Lynn Rhodes. In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his sisters Ellen Rhodes, Alice Labrun and his mother-in-law Frances D'Onofrio. Funeral services will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.