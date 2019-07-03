Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapel
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Presbyterian Church
1518 King Street
Enfield, CT
View Map
Dale N. Barry


1947 - 2019
Dale N. Barry Obituary
Dale Norman Barry, 71, a longtime resident of Enfield, CT, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. Dale was born on July 19, 1947, in Highland Park, MI, the loving son of the late Walter and Mary (Arvin) Barry. Dale earned a B.A. from Gordon College and an M.Div. from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church of Enfield, where he was active in a weekly Bible study. Dale was an avid sports fan and enjoyed reading, gardening, and playing pool and making new friends at the Enfield Senior Center. Dale is survived by three children, Timothy (and Heidi) Barry, of Shelby Township, MI; Rachel Turner, and Jared (and Michelle) Barry of Granby, CT; two sisters, Kathleen (and Gil) Krause of The Villages, FL; and Lynn (and David) Johnson of Enfield; and a brother, Kent (and Robin) Barry, of Spring, TX; and seven grandchildren, Karen, Nathan, Grace, Sammy, Sadie, Julia, and Jensen; and nephews and nieces Eric, Stacia, Justin, Marcy, Pamela, Kaitlyn, Seth, Kristen, and Megan. Dale was predeceased by his beloved wife, Karen (Jensen) Barry, a brother, Jack Barry, and a brother-in-law, Roger Hendrickson. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapel, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1518 King Street, Enfield, CT 06082. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Suffield. Donations in memory of Dale may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1518 King Street, Enfield, CT 06082 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019
