Dale Robert Dallon, 72, of Maricopa, AZ, passed away on September 19, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Massachusetts to Robert and Doris (Duncan) Dallon, the family moved to Bristol, CT in 1955. A 1964 graduate of Bristol Eastern High School where he was an active member of the school band and jazz band, and as an accomplished pianist, was instrumental in the school's musical productions. Upon graduation he attended Tri-State University in Angola, IN where he met his wife. Following his marriage to Dolores, they moved to Methuen, MA where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. Dale was an active member of the Methuen/Salem Rotary, served on several community boards, including that of the Methuen Memorial Music Hall. Upon retirement from Lucent Technologies Inc after 30 years, he worked an additional ten years for Loomis Armored Car retiring and moving to Maricopa, AZ in 2012. He enjoyed retirement traveling, golfing and volunteering at Maricopa's Fire Department. Besides his beloved wife Dolores (Bunce) of 52 years, he leaves a daughter Cara (Mark) Lavigne of Hebron, KY; his mother Doris (Duncan) Dallon of Bristol, CT; three grandchildren, Alicia, Emma and Hailey; his sisters Diane (Bob) Skelly of Farmington, CT and Linda Dallon-Gordon of Bristol, CT; sisters-in-law Marilyn Lee and Jody Bunce and several nieces and nephews. Mr Dallon was predeceased by his father Robert E. Dallon and his brother Steven E. Dallon. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
