Dale Ryan
1944 - 2020
Dale Anderson Ryan passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness, with her two beloved daughters by her side. Born January 3rd, 1944 to Carl William Anderson and Celeste Cornfield Anderson in Washington, DC, she grew up in Arlington, VA. and attended Washington and Lee High school, graduating in 1962. She met her husband, David Thomas Ryan of Torrington, CT, in Washington, where he attended Georgetown Law School, and they were married in 1965 in Washington, DC. They moved to Hartford, CT, where her daughters Rachael Anderson Ryan of Watertown, CT, and Conor Ryan Tung of San Francisco, CA, were born. Since her father did not believe women needed to have a college education, she did not attend college after graduating from high school. In 1975 she was admitted to Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where she did her undergraduate work majoring in History and graduated with honors in 1984. In 1981, her dear friend Eunice Groak asked her to run her campaign for Hartford's city council. The successful campaign launched Dale's career as a political strategist. She ran Mrs. Groark's next four campaigns for town council, Mayor of Hartford, Lieutenant Governor and then Governor. She served as Eunice Groark's Chief of Staff for her four years as Lieutenant Governor. In 1988 she ran Robert Dole's campaign for the state of CT, and when he dropped out of the race, she became the field operator in Connecticut for the George H.W. Bush campaign. She attended the 1988 convention as a delegate for George H. W. Bush and the presidential inauguration. She engaged in volunteer work by serving on Hartford's Charter Revision Commission in 1987 and was Commissioner of the Metropolitan District Commission from 1994-2007. She was also the President of the Town and County Club of Hartford from 2013-2015, where she was a member. Dale is survived by her husband David of 55 years, her daughters Rachael and Conor and her three beloved grandchildren, Peyton S. Hawes IV age 18, Lachlan M. Hawes age 16 both of Watertown, CT, and Linden Ryan Tung age 5 of San Francisco, CA. Dale enjoyed being on Nantucket with her family. She was a voracious reader, talented artist and knitter, lover of animals large and small, and cherished by her many friends and family. A memorial service will be planned for a later date when everyone can gather safely to celebrate the life of Dale Anderson Ryan. Donations in memory of Dale may be made to the Lyman Heritage Preservation Foundation at the Town and County Club or the Connecticut Humane Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2020.
August 18, 2020
I am so sorry to see this.
David Reik
Friend
August 18, 2020
Hi Rachael and Conor,

I was so sorry to learn your Mother passed away. When I was growing up she was always my absolute favorite amongst my parents friends. I always enjoyed her strong, vivacious energy. I’m sure you will miss her.

Sending warm wishes to you and your Father,

Julia Boland Flaherty
Julia Boland
Friend
