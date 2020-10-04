1/1
Damian Michael Borysewicz
1996 - 2020
Damian Michael Borysewicz, 23, of Terryville, passed away unexpectantly Tuesday September 29, 2020. Damian was born December 19. 1996 in New Britain, CT to Shawn Borysewicz and Shannon Boucher. He spent his childhood growing up in Southington, CT where he played football and attended Southington High School. He also worked in town as a Computer Technician at a local computer store owned by his maternal grandparents. Damian is survived by his father, Shawn Borysewicz and step-mother, Karine Vandermark; his mother, Shannon Boucher and step-father, Jason Boucher as well as his five siblings, Aries, Shawn Thomas, Alessia, Xander and Tayla; his maternal great grandmother, Ruth DePaolo; his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Lori Borysewicz; his maternal grandparents, Frank & Linda Palmieri; his aunts, Kim Palmieri, Megan Borysewicz and April Pastor; his uncle, Frank Palmieri Jr. and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Anyone who knew Damian knew he was a special soul. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday October 7th from 6 – 8pm. There will be a celebration of Damian's life planned for a later date. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Sending love ,hugs and prayers to everyone ♡♡♡ Love you all...Stacy and Brian
Stacy
Family
