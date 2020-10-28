Damon Leland Yaworsky, 50, of Unionville, formerly of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2020, after a brief illness. Damon was born in Manchester on January 27th, 1970, son of Chester Yaworsky and Carolyn Asmuth. Damon was educated in Glastonbury and graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1989. He was employed at TIMCO, a division of Travelers, for ten years; making many lifelong friendships. Damon was a wheelchair athlete, and an original member of the Newington Children's Hospital wheelchair track and field team the "Cruisers". He traveled with the team to many regional and national wheelchair sports meets, and medaled in many events. Damon was a devoted Hartford Whaler's hockey and UConn woman's basketball fan, attending many of the team's home games at the Civic Center. He also loved NASCAR, attending many races over the years. He was an avid fan of driver Jimmie Johnson, #48, seven-time Cup Series champion. Jimmie was kind enough to surprise Damon recently with a personal video message of hope and encouragement, thanking him for his support as a fan over the years. Damon also loved music and attended many Billy Joel and Elton John concerts with friends and family. Damon relocated from Hartford to Unionville 15 years ago, residing at New Horizons Village, an independent living facility. He was a beloved member of the community there, as he lived life to the fullest every day with courage, kindness, and concern for others. Damon enjoyed spending time with his many friends there listening to Eighties music and Friday Night Countdowns. Damon meant the world to his roommate Erin Lancioni, and his amazing personal care assistants Lisa Ferguson, Chrissy Harmon, Linda Gokey and Megan Roy. He will be missed by his cat Myli. Besides his parents, Damon also leaves his step-mother Laura Yaworsky of Glastonbury and step-father James Asmuth of Hebron, his brothers Derek Yaworsky and his wife Christine of Hebron, and Dustin Yaworsky and his wife Lauren of Mystic. He is also survived by his step sisters Eloise Mongillo and her husband Mike of Meriden, and Kate Johnson and her husband T. Michael of Darien; Aunts Donna Nicotera and her husband Dennis of Amston and Elaine Alexander and her husband Lee of Durham, New Hampshire and Lynn, Danny and his wife Dianne, Cindy and Patti (predeceased) McPherson, all of Manchester; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service for the family will be held at Mulryan Funeral Home, Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help support new arrivals at New Horizon Village. Donations may be sent to the Polly Hincks Memorial Fund, Attention: Caterina Griffith, 37 Bliss Memorial Rd, Unionville, CT 06085. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.