Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Church of Christ
689 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT
Dan Eales


1975 - 2019
Dan Eales Obituary
Dan Eales, 44, beloved husband of Nadine Eales, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at John Dempsey Hospital. He was born April 8, 1975 in Johannesburg, South Africa, beloved son of Laurens Erasmus and Cecelia Johanna (van Heerden) Eales. He deeply loved his friends and family especially his two boys, Oscar Daniel Eales (8) and Ivan Leon Eales (6). Dan lived his life to the fullest and was an inspiration to all who knew him. In addition to his loving wife of 17 years his parents and two sons he leaves behind; his sister, Rita Steenkamp and her husband Jabez; his brother, Owen Eales and his wife Anna; his in-laws, Lydia and Leon van der Merwe; Johan and Elouise van de Merwe; Nicolette and Rikki Spangenberg and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th at the First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Dan to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dan's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
