Dana A. DiCola


1955 - 2019
Dana A. DiCola Obituary
6/8/55-12/24/19 Dana DiCola of Enfield Connecticut passed away on Wednesday, December 24th surrounded by his family. Dana was born in Bristol, Connecticut on June 8, 1955. Dana served in the Navy from 1973-1976 and had a distinguished career as a Chef before embarking on his own successful retail business venture, retiring in 2009. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar & Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 28, 2019
