Veterinarian holds on, to get in that "last" surgery day…..Dr. Dana Klaiber, age 46, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. She was a loving and supportive mother, friend and spouse; and one of the most stubborn people many of us would come to know. She would do anything for her family, friends and clients sacrificing her own time and comfort to ensure everyone else's came first. After graduating from State University of NY, college at Fredonia with a business degree, she knew that the world of "high finance" didn't really do it for her. So she spent the next several years working full time, taking prerequisites at night, all while moving through 3 different states; so that she could apply to veterinary college. Four years later, and with a DVM in hand from the Ohio State University, she finally got the chance to chase her passion and help those that have become so important in many of our families. Dana has done so much for so many, she now can take some time for herself. To sun bath with no sunscreen, catch up on her shows, enjoy the creamiest chocolate ice cream and Buffalo chicken fingers. She wouldn't stand for sadness…she'd simply tell you there's too much to still do, we all need to move forward.Dana is survived by her 2 daughters, Gabrielle and Sienna, the true loves of her life; husband David; sister Renee and her mother Helen. Also not to be forgotten our furry friends Rhinny, Trillium, Lucian, Nubbies and Slinky; the community bed will miss you dearly.In typical Dana fashion, there will not be any services…she just didn't believe in it. But in honor of Dana, and in lieu of flowers, you can make donations in her name to; Southwick Animal Control, 11 Depot Street, Southwick Ma, 01077. Checks can be written to The Town of Southwick with the memo; in memory of Dr. Dana.Rest in peace babe, you will never be forgotten. Honoring Dana's wishes was the Southwick Forastiere Family Funeral Home, Southwick, Massachusetts. www.forastiere.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary