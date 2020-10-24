1/1
Dana S. Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana S. Mitchell departed this life on October 15, 2020, after his battle with Esophageal Cancer. Dana, a life-long resident of Hartford, graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1981. Dana leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ella B. Mitchell, his wife Constance Leggett, daughters: Shaundetta Dixon(Terrell), Shayla M. Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell, stepsons Cameron Byrd and Mark Montgomery, and Stepdaughter Katrina Leggett. Two sisters: Delores L. Mitchell and Brenda A. Mitchell. Three Brothers: John "Butch" Mitchell(Gina), Anthony Mitchell(Sandra), and Terry L. Mitchell. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles Street, Hartford, CT 06120; with Visitation from 9-11AM and Interment at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave a message of comfort for the Mitchell family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Church Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 23, 2020
D ana

So sorry for your loss l will miss my fourth Amego always.Prayers and love to family Amego Stan

Stanley Fabrycki
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Constance and the family.
Dana was a good friend and was definitely the life of a party.
We are going to miss him so very much.
May the memories of him bring you much comfort.

Cheryl and Stevie King
Cheryl King
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved