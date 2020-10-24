Dana S. Mitchell departed this life on October 15, 2020, after his battle with Esophageal Cancer. Dana, a life-long resident of Hartford, graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1981. Dana leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ella B. Mitchell, his wife Constance Leggett, daughters: Shaundetta Dixon(Terrell), Shayla M. Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell, stepsons Cameron Byrd and Mark Montgomery, and Stepdaughter Katrina Leggett. Two sisters: Delores L. Mitchell and Brenda A. Mitchell. Three Brothers: John "Butch" Mitchell(Gina), Anthony Mitchell(Sandra), and Terry L. Mitchell. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Mt. Olive Church Ministries, 20 Battles Street, Hartford, CT 06120; with Visitation from 9-11AM and Interment at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave a message of comfort for the Mitchell family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com