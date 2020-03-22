Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
7:30 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Danalynn Phaneuf Minshew


1962 - 2020
Danalynn Phaneuf Minshew passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at the age of 57. She was the daughter of the late Lt. Col William "Bill" Phaneuf (Retired USAF and Ohio Air National Guard) and Donna Phaneuf of The Villages, FL. Danalynn was born on September 3rd, 1962 at Hamilton Air Force Base, CA. She was a Gulf War Veteran and spent 22 years in the United States Air Force and served in the Ohio Air National Guard. Danalynn was honorably discharged on January 15th 1995. She went on to become a Clinical Office Assistant and Surgical Coordinator at UCONN's Orthopedic office in Farmington, CT. After retiring, she resided in Martinsburg WV until she moved back to Farmington, CT. Danalynn leaves behind her mother, Donna Phaneuf of The Villages, FL, her brother and sister- in- law, Mark and Susan Phaneuf of Berryville, VA, her sons Jeremy Lehner, of Farmington CT, Morgan and Shawn Minshew, of Las Vegas NV, her grandsons Logan Lehner, Tyson Lehner, both of Farmington, CT, soon to arrive granddaughter of Las Vegas, NV and a niece and two nephews, Zachary, Kayla and Luke Phaneuf all of Berryville, VA. Friends may call at the Ahern Funeral Home 111 Main Street Unionville, on Tuesday (March 24) from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 in the funeral home. Burial will be held in the future at Arlington National Cemetery with full Air Force honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -