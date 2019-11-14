Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
Danette Fay Walcott


1955 - 2019
Danette Fay Walcott Obituary
Danette Fay Walcott passed away on Saturday, October 12th after enduring a lengthy fight with illness. She was born on November 1st 1955 in Brooklyn, New York to Vincent and Edlyn Nicholson. Danette was a teacher by profession, teaching thousands of children throughout New England over her 40 year tenure with the NorthEastern Conference of Seventh Day Adventists. She leaves to cherish her memory sons; Sheldon and Shane Walcott, a brother, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a whole host of friends and loved ones who look forward to seeing her again one day. Danette was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 36 years, Dr. Earl Walcott. A celebration of her life will take place Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Faith Seventh-Day Adventists, 500 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06112, with Visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 PM. Interment will be at the Mt. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Walcott family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
