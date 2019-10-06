Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
200 Whitman Avenue
West Hartford, CT
Daniel A. Belliveau


1930 - 2019
Daniel A. Belliveau, 89, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Daniel was born on April 28, 1930, in Hartford, CT. Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Flora; father, Albert; sister, Anita; and two brothers, Raymond and Richard. He is survived by Noella Belliveau, the mother of his children, and their six children -- Rita Martin, Michael Belliveau, James Belliveau, Daniel Belliveau, Raymond Belliveau, and Peter Belliveau. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sons/daughters-in-law. Daniel was a wonderful man. He loved to build things and spend time outdoors. One of our favorite projects of his was the canoe that he built. He lived his last years at Brookdale of Farmington where he was often seen walking on the path around the building. Daniel was a private first-class in the Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on January 17, 1957. He held many jobs over the years. He was a postal carrier/clerk and an apprentice printer. One of his favorite jobs/hobbies was his BMW motorcycle business. He loved riding motorcycles and passed this joy on to his children. We hope you are able to join us for a celebration of Daniel's life on Saturday, October 12, 2019, beginning with visitation at 11:00 am at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. We will hold a brief ceremony at the funeral home at 12:00p.m. followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
