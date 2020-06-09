Daniel A. Bonadies, III, 56, passed away June 4, 2020 after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Windsor Locks, Dan "Bonzo" always had a smile to greet all and quick wit with the jokes. Dan had an interest in the arts such as poetry and a great passion for music. Sometimes referred to as the "Music Man". He was very kind, well-liked by all he knew and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Daniel Bonadies, Jr. He leaves his sister, Judith Bonadies, his nephew, Trevor Bonadies and many cousins, aunts, and uncle. There will be a celebration of life held sometime in the near future.



