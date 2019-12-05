Hartford Courant Obituaries
Daniel A. DeJoseph


1953 - 2019
Daniel "Danny" DeJoseph, 66 of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 with his eight siblings by his side, after a tragic accident. Dan was born August 28, 1953. During his life he joined the U.S. Army and served three tours of duty under the rank of Sargent. He worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford and retired after 26 years. Daniel was predeceased by his mother Kathleen Healy Johnson and father John A. DeJoseph. He Leaves behind his siblings: John DeJoseph and partner Joanne Alexandre, Kathleen DeJoseph Tilley (Peter)Sharon DeJoseph Szepanski(Felix), Pamela DeJoseph Spofford, Ronald DeJoseph, Deborah DeJoseph Totzeck (Timothy), William Johnson (Kimberly), Elizabeth DeJoseph Sartois (Robert) as well as his step-mother Kathleen Lucia. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews along with his very good friends Dave and Mary Henley. He will be dearly missed by his two cats that were dear to his heart. Dan was a generous person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone that was in need and was taken from us too soon. Services will be held privately at the discretion of the family. Memorial Donations can be made to: The Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
