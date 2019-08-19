Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Daniel A. Potiez


1950 - 2019
Daniel A. Potiez Obituary
Daniel A. Potiez, 69, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 47 years to Jane M. Potiez, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland. He was born on January 17, 1950, in Lewiston, ME; son of the late Andre and Loretta (Landry) Potiez. Daniel was employed for several years as a machinist for H & B Tool Co. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed classic cars and nascar racing. He had a love for painting and N-Scale trains. He also enjoyed sharing his love of world history with others. In addition to his loving wife Jane, he is survived by a daughter, Julie Tomkunas and her husband Joseph of South Windsor and a son, Michael Potiez of Vernon; two grandchildren, Josie Tomkunas and Cameron Reyes; and a sister, Cosette Potiez of Manchester. He was predeceased by two daughters, Nicole and Jennifer Potiez and a sister, Rachel Potiez. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Alagille Syndrome Alliance, https://alagille.org/ Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
