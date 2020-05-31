Daniel A. Sekanovich, Sr., of Depew, NY, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Delores (Shilinga) with whom he shared 42 unbelievably blessed years. A dear father, he is survived by his daughter, Catherine Sekanovich and husband, Ray Tugend and his son, Daniel Sekanovich, Jr. and wife, Lorinda as well as his cherished grandchildren: Taylor, Gabby and Alexis. Daniel was also predeceased by six siblings. Since the beginning of his career as a football coach he has always touched many lives from his start at the high school level and ending as the Defensive Line Coach for the Buffalo Bills. His career spanned over four decades. With all of his accomplishments his biggest one in life was the love he gave his family. Services were private and under the care of The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.