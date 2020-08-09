Dan Silver, 75, of Wethersfield, formerly of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. Born in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Abraham & Jane (Kantrowitz) Silver and husband of Polly Moon. A partner in Silver & Silver, LLP, New Britain, CT with his son Brian, he recently celebrated his 50th year as a lawyer. A graduate of Marrietta College, Marietta, OH and Cleveland Marshall School of Law School, Cleveland, OH, he loved the law and was immensely proud of his specialty, First Amendment law, formerly serving as president of the First Amendment Lawyer's Association. He loved scuba diving in his beloved Bonaire, boating, swimming, the beach and serving "feasts" of lobsters from the Point Judith dock to his many friends and family. A proud Democrat, he began his political career at 12 years old campaigning in New Britain and serving on many boards and commissions in Wethersfield, most notably Board of Education, Economic Development Commission and Planning & Zoning Commission. He was formerly the chairperson of Wethersfield's Charter Revision Committee, served as chair of the committee that oversaw the renovation of Wethersfield High School in the 1990s, and, was most notably the "campaign manager" and biggest supporter of Polly's local political endeavors as well as an active member of the Wethersfield Democratic Town Committee. He was also a founding member of the Wethersfield Education Foundation and the Mayor's Ball Committee. He was president of Orchard Brook Condominium Association, as well. Most of all he loved to watch and participate in his grandchildren's sports and other activities: fishing trips with Ryan; Will's lacrosse games and theater performances; Libby's dance, lacrosse and volleyball games; and most of all Matthew's Wethersfield football games, cheering loudly. He attended many Wethersfield High School sports events. His love of politics and the law were matched only by his love for UConn football & basketball and the Patriots & Red Sox. Predeceased by his parents and brother Jeffrey, he leaves behind his wife and best friend Polly Moon, Wethersfield, CT; his sister Trudy Silver and her husband Bruce Morris, New York, NY; sister-in-law Maureen Robak, Tacoma, WA; children Jennifer & Joe Cavey, Ellicott City, MD; Brian & Becky Silver, Wethersfield, CT; Christopher & Kathy Moon, Larchmont, NY; Jarrod & Megan Moon, Stoneham, MA; and the loves of his life, grandchildren Ryan & Will Cavey; Matthew & Libby Silver; Max & Cash Moon; and Ashley & Gabriel Moon. He is also survived by his former wife Anita Silver, Berlin, CT; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many, many friends. The family wishes to extend its special thanks to the many medical professionals who patiently and with kindness treated him during the last few years, especially his nephrologist, Dr. Kory Tray. In recognition of the challenges presented by the COVID virus, drive-by calling hours will be held at D'Esopo Funeral Home, 277 Folly Brook Drive, Wethersfield, CT on TUESDAY, AUGUST 11th from 4 – 6:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wethersfield Education Foundation, c/o Jeff Kotkin, 28 Farms Village Rd, Wethersfield CT 06109 or the Wethersfield Mayor's Charity Ball, c/o John Cascio, 33 Colonial Drive, Wethersfield, CT . Arrangements are entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Home, Wethersfield, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Dan, please visit online at www.desopofuneralchapel.com
. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.