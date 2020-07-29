Daniel Francis Audette, 34, of Kensington, husband of Joanna (Mach) Audette passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020 while doing his daily run in Walnut Hill Park. Born in New Britain on August 23, 1985, a son of David Audette and his finance' Beata Kornas and her daughter Nina and Amy (DiMauro) Audette and her finance' John McLaughlin. Danny was co-owner of Dav-Co Metal Finishing Co. and Dav-Co Landscaping Co., both of Berlin. Danny enjoyed spending time with his son in their vegetable garden, swimming, Sunday rides with his family, and meticulously detailing the family car. Besides his wife and parents, Danny is survived by a son: Dominik Audette of Kensington, 2 brothers: David Audette and his finance' Jamie Piccoli of Berlin and Aaron (Kristina) Audette of Southington, his mother and father-in-law Janina and Robert Bechta, his brother and sister-in-law: David and Patricia Bechta, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Danny was predeceased by his grandparents: Armand and Irene Audette, and Albert and Florence DiMauro and his Godmother: Patricia Audette. Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. On Friday July 31, 2020 everyone is invited to go directly to St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Please follow all CDC guidelines during calling hours and Church services. Interment will follow at South Burying Grounds in Kensington. To share memories or to express condolences, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com