1/1
Daniel Audette
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Francis Audette, 34, of Kensington, husband of Joanna (Mach) Audette passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020 while doing his daily run in Walnut Hill Park. Born in New Britain on August 23, 1985, a son of David Audette and his finance' Beata Kornas and her daughter Nina and Amy (DiMauro) Audette and her finance' John McLaughlin. Danny was co-owner of Dav-Co Metal Finishing Co. and Dav-Co Landscaping Co., both of Berlin. Danny enjoyed spending time with his son in their vegetable garden, swimming, Sunday rides with his family, and meticulously detailing the family car. Besides his wife and parents, Danny is survived by a son: Dominik Audette of Kensington, 2 brothers: David Audette and his finance' Jamie Piccoli of Berlin and Aaron (Kristina) Audette of Southington, his mother and father-in-law Janina and Robert Bechta, his brother and sister-in-law: David and Patricia Bechta, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Danny was predeceased by his grandparents: Armand and Irene Audette, and Albert and Florence DiMauro and his Godmother: Patricia Audette. Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. On Friday July 31, 2020 everyone is invited to go directly to St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington at 10:00 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Please follow all CDC guidelines during calling hours and Church services. Interment will follow at South Burying Grounds in Kensington. To share memories or to express condolences, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Perzanowski
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved