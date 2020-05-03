Attorney Daniel Blume (BlumeLegal LLC), 89, of West Hartford died at UConn John Dempsey Hospital on 4/30/20 after a valiant fight against COVID-19. He was born in Hartford on 2/20/31 to Joseph and Marion Blume. Dan practiced law for over 60 years as a member of the CT and DC Bar Associations. He was a Weaver High School graduate, received a BA from the University of Connecticut and a JD from Georgetown University Law Center, achieving high honors and was an Editor of the Law Journal. Dan served in the US Air Force as Special Agent of the OSI, was Attorney for the Office of the US Navy General Counsel, Law Clerk for US Tax Court, Member of West Hartford Town Council, and President of The UConn Alumni Committee. As broadcaster, Dan took to the air on UConn's WHUS. In the 60's he hosted a jazz show on on WBMI, Hartford and later, "Sports the Legal View" on Enterprise Radio. A gifted writer, Dan authored the book, "Making It In Radio." Dan loved his UConn Huskies, jazz, films, novels, the Mets and good food. He was known for his wit and memorable stories. A truly beloved husband, father and friend, Dan was kind, generous, fun and compassionate. He was predeceased by daughter, Meredith Blume, New York and brother, Gerald Blume, Los Angeles. He is survived by his Wife of 56 years, Joanne Blume, son Jared Blume, daughter-in-law, Renee Blume, and grandson, Micah Blume, Santa Monica; Nieces and Nephews, CA, MA, and AZ. Funeral services will be private. Contributions can be made in Dan's memory to The Meredith Blume Renal Cancer Research Endowment of the University of Connecticut Health Center, 2390 Alumni Dr. #3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guestbook for Dan, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.