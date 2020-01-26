Home

Dan Boutte, originally from Normandy, France and longtime resident of Newington died peacefully on January 23rd at Cape Cod Regional Hospital surrounded by his wife, Josiane, his daughter Martine and his son-in- law, Kevin. He was 89 years old. Dan and his wife grew up and lived in Caix, France during WWII and after serving in the French armed forces after the war, moved to Canada with his family to pursue his dreams. The family then moved to the Hartford area in 1963 where Dan progressed through several positions to become Construction Superintendent for many large commercial projects including Univ. of Hartford, CT Valley Hospital and Hartford Stage. Dan had a larger than life personality and enjoyed the company of many close friends and was proud of his family. He loved to travel, make wine, ski, be with family and dance the night away. He is survived by his wife Josiane, his 2 daughters Martine and Danielle, 2 grand children Michelle and Ryan and 5 great grandchildren. He will be buried in the family plot in Caix, France. He is very much missed.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
