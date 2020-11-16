1/2
Daniel E. Atkinson
Daniel Edward Atkinson, 53, died unexpectedly Nov. 11, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Feb. 21, 1967, grew up in East Lyme and recently relocated to Pomfret. He was a talented carpenter who loved working with his hands, often building custom pieces for his loved ones. He loved music and was a talented guitarist. He especially enjoyed Tom Waits, The Grateful Dead, and listening to Phish with his daughter. He may be most remembered for his witty sense of humor and intelligence. He had a lot of love to give and was a beloved father, husband, brother, and friend to so many. Dan was the son of James Atkinson of Charlottesville, Va. and Barbara Pellish of Sun Lakes, Ariz. Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving daughter, Summer of Los Angeles, Calif.; his brothers, Scott of Castle Rock, Colo., Marc of Quaker Hill, and Jeff of Oakdale; his stepfather Stephan Pellish of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; his stepmother Patricia Atkinson of Charlottesville, Va.; and his adorable little dog Chloe. He was preceded by his wife Nancy in August 2019. His generosity of spirit lives on through the two lives he was able to save through the donation of his organs. He will be missed deeply and is greatly loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shatterproof, which works tirelessly to transform America's addiction treatment system and offer hope where it is lacking, at www.shatterproof.org.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 16, 2020.
