Our loss has been too great to measure. You are our first born son, a treasure. Although we miss you more each day, We're trying to understand God's way. And though your life was left unfinished - Our love for you will not be diminished. No day goes by without thinking of you! We loved you so and hoped you knew. Some people come and live on this earth - Seldom accomplishing anything of worth! But you could sense another's need - Ready to help them with a good deed. Although your time with us was brief, And we are left with sadness and grief, Our love for you will never cease! All Your Loving Family
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
