Daniel Patrick Flanagan, 85, of Middletown, CT. It is with great sadness that we announce our Dad's passing, he passed away Thursday, April 16th at Midstate Medical Center. Born in Middletown on March 14, 1935, he was the son of Frederick and Margaret (Marks) Flanagan. He was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army. He worked the family farm, as a mechanic, and as (a truck driver) for J. J. Vinci Oil Co. for many years before retiring. He dealt in strap metal. However, he had a profound compassion and love for animals, especially cats and dogs, many of whom found their way to a permanent home on the farm, no matter how many,he always had room for one more. Danny was an avid collector of antiques and toys. He loved truck pulls, car shows, and flea markets. He was a ferocious reader of western novels, truck magazines, comic books and the Bargain News. He loved his sugar with a little coffee on the side. He taught his children that you could build anything with the right tools, and sometimes no tools at all. Daniel leaves two sons and two daughters, Michael Flanagan of Tennessee, Dorothy (Ronald) Lacombe of Wolcott, Glenn (Beth) Flanagan of Meriden and Judy Flanagan-Mosher of Meriden. He leaves his grandchildren, Mikey (Krystle) Flanagan, Derek Flanagan, Daniel Lacombe, Jayson (Nicole) Lacombe, Sahrah Lacombe, Jodie Lacombe, Nicolas (Jaymee) Flanagan, Christine (Christopher) Thomas, Sage Maier, and Logan Mosher. His great grandchildren, Jayson Lacombe, Rae Lacombe, Sienna Lacombe, Cohen Flanagan, Michael Flanagan, Brooklynn Paulin and Thorin Flanagan, a sister, Joyce Swokla of Middletown and a brother, Frederick Flanagan of Maine as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Wayne and Kenneth and his sister, Maureen, his nephew Robert Swokla and Grandson, Matthew Flanagan, all of whom he is reunited with. We are grateful to the people who have looked after our Dad with care and compassion. Due to the Coronavirus funeral services were held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Memory of Daniel Flanagan, Brass City Rescue Alliance, 2 Service Road, Middlebury, CT 06762. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020