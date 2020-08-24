Daniel Francis Machuga 51, of Unionville, loving husband to Wendy E. Machuga passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 while on a fishing trip with friends. Born in Hartford October 17, 1968 son of June M. (Boudreau) Machuga and the late William D Machuga, he resided his whole life in Unionville. Dan worked for Copart of New Britain for many years and later in the landscaping industry. Dan, known to many as Chugger D. loved adventures of fishing, camping, and hiking. The outdoors with his soulmate and the love of his life Wendy was very important to him. He will be dearly missed by his fur baby Gunner. Besides his wife Wendy of 20 years he is survived by his beloved mother June. M. Machuga, and his step-children Alyssa and Nicholas. He also leaves behind his siblings Patricia A. Wojtilla, Donna M. Harvey and husband Rus, Martin J. Machuga and wife Darcy and Joseph M. Deraleau and wife Courtney, and very special cousin Eugene Thebarge and wife Christine and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother in law Steven J Wojtilla. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Thursday (Aug 27) from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, Connecticut Chapter 659 Tower Ave., First Floor Hartford, CT 06112 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com