1/1
Daniel Francis Machuga
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Francis Machuga 51, of Unionville, loving husband to Wendy E. Machuga passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 while on a fishing trip with friends. Born in Hartford October 17, 1968 son of June M. (Boudreau) Machuga and the late William D Machuga, he resided his whole life in Unionville. Dan worked for Copart of New Britain for many years and later in the landscaping industry. Dan, known to many as Chugger D. loved adventures of fishing, camping, and hiking. The outdoors with his soulmate and the love of his life Wendy was very important to him. He will be dearly missed by his fur baby Gunner. Besides his wife Wendy of 20 years he is survived by his beloved mother June. M. Machuga, and his step-children Alyssa and Nicholas. He also leaves behind his siblings Patricia A. Wojtilla, Donna M. Harvey and husband Rus, Martin J. Machuga and wife Darcy and Joseph M. Deraleau and wife Courtney, and very special cousin Eugene Thebarge and wife Christine and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother in law Steven J Wojtilla. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Thursday (Aug 27) from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, Connecticut Chapter 659 Tower Ave., First Floor Hartford, CT 06112 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved