Daniel J. Briotti, 74, of Old Saybrook, CT passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His best friend and wife of 35 years, Kathleen, and his sons were by his side. He was born on April 23, 1946 in Waterbury, CT to the late Daniel and Jane Briotti. Daniel was retired from East Lyme High School after teaching for 37 years where he also coached girls' basketball, in addition to many youth basketball programs in the shoreline area. He will be remembered fondly for his love of his family, including his Buzzard family, and adoration of Bob Dylan, basketball, and pie. Ever on the go, he was always working on his next project or planning his next adventure to try something new. In addition to his wife, Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his children Daniel John (Emilie) of Richmond, VA and Dylan (Stacy) of Old Saybrook, CT; grandson Daniel Tate; siblings, Anita (Daniel) Salcito, Christine (Charles) Wujcik, and Stephen (Joan) Briotti; and many other extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours at this time. However, a memorial celebration will take place at a later date. Shoreline Cremation is in charge of arrangements, (888) 429-5484. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org
.