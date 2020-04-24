|
|
Daniel J. Burke, 90, of the Poquonock section of Windsor, beloved husband of Lucille (Walker) Burke, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. He was recovering from hip surgery, and was in a rehab facility, where we believe he was exposed to the virus. We extend our hearts to all the families who have lossed a loved one from this terrible pandemic. Born in Poquonock, son of the late John A. Burke and Martha Ann (Burakas) Burke, he was a lifelong resident. Daniel served proudly as a Medic in the US Army during the Korean War, and was then employed by Hamilton Standard and retired in 1992 from National Blank Book Company, Holyoke, MA. Dad is survived by his wife Lucille (Walker) Burke married 63 years whom he leaves as well as his sons Kevin E. Burke and his (wife) Beth A. Burke and James W. Burke all of Windsor, Michael P. Burke and his (wife) Tina Burke of Salem; his daughters Deborah Lynn Burke and her (soulmate) Paul Tolisano of Windsor (3) children Melissa, Christina, and Sean, and Laurie S. Girouard and her (husband) Arthur Girouard of West Suffield; a brother John B. Burke of Windsor; two sisters Anne Lemini and late husband (Paul Lemini) of FL and Helen P. Burke of Windsor; (9) grandchildren Erica Dickson, Michelle Dickson, Stephanie Dickson, Daniel Burke, Jon Burke and (wife) Stephanie Pelton and Mike Burke, Tammy (Dickson)Tate and her (husband) Kurtley Tate, Joshua Girouard and Travis Girouard; and (7) great grandchildren Kylie, Briana, Alanna, Alexander, Kameron, Tristan, and Grayson. Dad had lots of hobbies / and enjoyments over the years, besides being our father, and the love of our mother life! He loved the N.Y. Yankees, UCONN Basketball, watching high school sports, umpiring little league baseball, working on his cars, and helping friends fix theirs. He also enjoyed boating, waterskiing, dancing Polkas with his wife Lucille at weddings and special events. He liked golfing, gardening, and growing delicious tomatoes for the family. He also loved going to the Mohegan Sun Casino, playing bingo, playing the accordion and harmonica, especially, "Over the Rainbow" and "Roll Out the Barrel" at night for mom. His favorite line about the food he was eating, " Its alright". Due to covid-19 guidelines, A Private visitation and service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. Burial Services followed by military honors will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poquonock starting at approximately 11:00 AM and may be viewed then and for 90 days thereafter using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24847505 . The family would appreciate memorial donations be sent to the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection (4-CT). For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020