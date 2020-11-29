Daniel J. Ferraina, 85, of Windsor, beloved husband to Alice Ford Ferraina, for 62 years, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his children. Daniel was predeceased by his truly amazing wife, Alice, by just ten months, and he missed her profoundly every hour of every day. When he realized he was close to his time of being able to see her again, Dan felt relieved and at peace. Daniel was a brilliant and charismatic man with a three-dimensional mind, who was always searching for his next challenge. Mathematically inclined, he was obsessed with numbers. But at rest, his mind filled with shapes and colors which spilled onto paper and emerged as intricate patterns which could fill the viewer with wonder. He also mind-bogglingly created wonderful creations out of one, unbroken piece of cardboard. His work is currently on display at the Windsor Art Center. Dan was truly gifted in so many ways, and like his own mom, could sing with a rich, beautiful tone that could soothe any wild beast. He loved Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Pavarotti, Boccelli -- and was fiercely proud of his Italian ancestry. After careers in teaching and insurance, Dan entered the world of real estate development in 1964, and over the next five decades, working at different times with both of his sons, Mark and Craig, left his creative footprint across the landscape of the Town of Windsor. His career culminated in his receipt of a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014, presented by the University of Connecticut School of Business, Center for Real Estate and Urban Economic Studies. Dan also served as a commissioner on the Metropolitan District Commission, and received awards from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the National Conference for Community and Justice. Dan loved meeting and getting to know different people, and could engage with a stranger on a profound level due to his sincere interest in their lives and interests. He was a compassionate man with a generous heart, who, besides other altruistic endeavors, helped innumerable individuals facing stressful medical crises in the Hartford Hospital Emergency rooms escape through his donation of hundreds of televisions. Dan was a proud graduate of Windsor High in 1953, and the University of Connecticut with a B.S. degree in zoology in 1957. He and Alice met on a blind date with their mutual friend, Sue, and their wild ride, filled with joys and heartaches, lasted 67 years, until Alice's passing in January 2020. Besides his wife Alice and infant son, Jeffrey, Dan is predeceased by his brother Dominic, and his sisters, June and Janet. Dan also leaves his three children: Mark Ferraina and his wife, Laurie; Anne Rugens and her husband, Kerry, and Craig Ferraina and his wife, Stacey. Dan is also survived by six grandchildren: Bentley and his wife Meredith, Bradley and his wife Amanda, Christina, Katie, Ashley, and Allison; as well as three great grandchildren: Lily, Minnie, and Lucca. Dan is also survived by a few very close old friends and cousins, many beloved nieces and nephews, and his devoted and tiny best friend, "Ritzie." His family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to his many friends at Hartford Hospital, especially Dr. Fox, Dr. Troy, Dr. Borer, and Dr. Kunkes, his friends at the Hartford Healthcare Heart Failure Infusion Center, and his Hartford Hospital advocates, Patty Verraneau and Jeffrey Flaks. Also, the family notes that it would have been lost without Dan and Alice's aide and our friend, Nana. Services will be private. Burial will be with his wife and son and family in Palisado Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, or Friends of Windsor Animal Care and Control, PO Box 382, Windsor, CT 06095, in his memory. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.



