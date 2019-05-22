Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kaplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Kaplan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel J. Kaplan Obituary
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Daniel J. Kaplan of Ashburn, VA formerly of Glastonbury, CT. Husband of Frances J. Kaplan; father of Richard Mark (Sheri) Kaplan, Ronda Sue Kaplan and Bonnie Corinne (Tad) Gallo. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside services were held on Monday May 20, 2019 at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.