On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Daniel J. Kaplan of Ashburn, VA formerly of Glastonbury, CT. Husband of Frances J. Kaplan; father of Richard Mark (Sheri) Kaplan, Ronda Sue Kaplan and Bonnie Corinne (Tad) Gallo. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside services were held on Monday May 20, 2019 at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019