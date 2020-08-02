September 17, 1956 - June 22, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Daniel John Mazza on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:28am after his brief battle with lung and brain cancer. Daniel is no longer suffering or in pain. He was 63. Daniel was born on September 17, 1956, in Hartford, Connecticut, to his father Joseph Salvatore Mazza and mother Mary Antoinette DeLuke (Mazza). He was the middle child, with his older brother being Joe and younger brother, Raymond. Daniel grew up in Windsor Locks, CT. After high school, he joined the Navy as a Seabee and was stationed in San Diego, California. Once discharged, he went back to Connecticut and prepared to come back to California. In 1979, he drove to California where he would end up establishing his family and future life. It was in Hemet, California where he met his wife Carla. He is survived by his sons Anthony and Daniel, their mother Carla, his grandchildren- Isabel, Brayden, Gemma, Aubrey, and DJ, his brothers Joe and Raymond, his nephews Joe and Jonathan, and his great nephews Joey and Vinny. Daniel was a person with an infectious smile and a one of a kind personality. He will be missed by all of his friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store