Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Poggi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Poggi Sr.


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On June 11, 2019 Daniel J. Poggi, Sr. quietly exited his long and fruitful life surrounded by his immediate family in Vero Beach, Fl. He was born in Windsor Locks, CT on April 20, 1917 to the parents of Marietta and Fiorindo Poggi and resided there for 80 yrs. He moved to Florida with his wife, Mary, of 73 years after retiring from General Electric. Dan is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Daniel(Alison); daughters, Paula Baldwin(George), Patricia Zito(Steven), Brenda Richardson(George); his grandchildren, Ryan Baldwin, Corrine Baldwin Hancock, Stacy Zito Reddell, Steven Zito, his brother William(Faith) and 5 great grandchildren. Besides his parents, Dan was predeceased by his brother, David. He was a proud W.W.II veteran who served in Europe and the Pacific. He was an avid Bocci player, golfer, bowler, reader, shuffleboarder and formidable card player. A Memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Windsor Locks. Wednesday July 24 at 11:00AM with Internment to follow at the Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in his name be made to the Honor Flight Network, (honorflight.org).
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.