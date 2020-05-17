Daniel J. Schaal, 69, of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after contracting COVID-19. Dan was born in Hartford on March 14, 1951 to the late William C. Schaal and Helen (Kozak) Schaal. He played basketball and baseball at Northwest Catholic High School, graduating in 1969. Dan received his Bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University and attended graduate school at the University of Hartford. He worked in the insurance and finance field prior to being stricken with mental illness, which interfered with a promising career. Dan was a gentle man who loved to laugh, was upbeat, enthusiastic about life and always greeted others with a pleasant smile. He enjoyed time spent with family, watching the Red Sox, UCONN Basketball, sports in general, and trips to Misquamicut Beach. Listening to country music was a favorite pastime. He always enjoyed a home cooked meal and was known to have a bit of a sweet tooth. Dan leaves his loving brother, William E. Schaal and his wife Diane, of Manchester; and his loving sister, Joyce Miller of Salem. Uncle "Danny" leaves five nieces, Jennifer, Allyson, Rebecca, Jessica, Amy; and a nephew, Jeffrey. He also leaves nine grandnieces and grandnephews. Dan is predeceased by his brother-in-law, David Miller. His family is greatly appreciative of the many years of caring service by the staff at Alberta Manor, most especially, Patti and Kitty. Additionally, the family extends grateful thanks to the Step-Down Unit on Bliss Eleven at Hartford Hospital for their care and comfort during Dan's final days. Services will be private.



